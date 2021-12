Well, Thanksgiving 2021 is in the books and I kicked off the day yesterday the way I have for most of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, I have been obsessed with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. That has absolutely carried on into adulthood. Yesterday, I do what I do every single Thanksgiving. I planned my entire morning around watching the parade. In fact, I had it on both televisions in the house so I wouldn't miss a single second as I moved from room to room.

