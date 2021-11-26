Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 06:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 75 mph just south of Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds will occur from just south of Cody, northward to areas near Clark. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Extreme blowover risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. * OBSERVED WINDS THROUGH 5 AM...A wind gust of 79 mph occurred at 430 AM, 8 miles south of Clark along Highway 120. In Cody, peak winds have generally been between 45 and 60 mph.
