Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river rose above flood stage at 8:15 this morning and will continue to rise to 18.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then briefly fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 17.6 feet and begin rising again late tonight. It will rise to flood stage late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 01/09/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

