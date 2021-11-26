ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 20:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleson, Coastal Galveston, Houston, Inland Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleson; Coastal Galveston; Houston; Inland Galveston; Trinity DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Burleson, Inland Galveston and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 06:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 75 mph just south of Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds will occur from just south of Cody, northward to areas near Clark. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Extreme blowover risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. * OBSERVED WINDS THROUGH 5 AM...A wind gust of 79 mph occurred at 430 AM, 8 miles south of Clark along Highway 120. In Cody, peak winds have generally been between 45 and 60 mph.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, the river begins overtopping its banks within the City of Ferndale flooding low-lying areas within the City and low pasture lands along the river from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river rose above flood stage at 8:15 this morning and will continue to rise to 18.4 feet late this afternoon. It will then briefly fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 17.6 feet and begin rising again late tonight. It will rise to flood stage late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 01/09/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Know your vehicles limits. If possible, consider delaying travel during the period of highest winds or finding an alternate route. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph, are expected. Wind gusts up to 100 mph along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell and Northern Stillwater. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 13:39:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 28.3 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.3 feet on 12/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:47:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and continue through through tonight. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight, though there will be periods of breaks from the steady rain. Rain will come to an end Thursday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will flood low areas and sections of roads along the river from Rockport downstream to Sedro Woolley. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue to rise to 28.3 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.1 feet on 11/25/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds gusting to 65 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Sheridan, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Sheridan; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 12:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 07:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the valleys. Gusts up to 70 mph in the higher terrain and mountain passes. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:09:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:09:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 12:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT

