Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleson; Coastal Galveston; Houston; Inland Galveston; Trinity DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Burleson, Inland Galveston and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Juneau, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Petersburg, Hyder and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. Blowing snow Wednesday evening will reduce visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate quickly.
Effective: 2021-12-01 08:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway STRONG WINDS DEVELOPING TODAY WITH AN ABRUPT WIND SHIFT TO THE SOUTH/SOUTHWEST Winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm force low today. An abrupt wind shift to the south/southwest is expected to occur as the low passes over Cross Sound this afternoon. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to rapidly increase, then become southwest. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph are expected as the wind shift occurs. Sudden wind shifts may blow down weakened, snow covered trees and may cause power outages. Across Upper Lynn Canal, winds are expected decrease and become northerly this morning. An abrupt wind shift to the south is expected early this evening with gusts upwards of 55 mph. Time line of expected strong winds and wind shift: .Central Panhandle: Late morning through early afternoon. .Icy Strait Corridor and Juneau: Mid to late afternoon. .Upper Lynn Canal: Late afternoon through the evening.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara and Northern Erie counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Know your vehicles limits. If possible, consider delaying travel during the period of highest winds or finding an alternate route. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 40 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph, are expected. Wind gusts up to 100 mph along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Liberty; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Fergus, Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the valleys. Gusts up to 70 mph in the higher terrain and mountain passes. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2021-12-01 05:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Orange County, the fog will extend inland to around Interstate 5. In San Diego County, the fog will extend inland to near the mesas at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Sheridan; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2021-12-01 09:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills including Interstate 80 from just west of Cheyenne to 10 miles east of Buford. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Along and east of ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: early Thursday afternoon and again Thursday evening.
Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2021-12-01 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
