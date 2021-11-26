Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleson; Coastal Galveston; Houston; Inland Galveston; Trinity DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Burleson, Inland Galveston and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Petersburg, Hyder and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Petersburg, Hyder and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Juneau, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Petersburg, Hyder and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. Blowing snow Wednesday evening will reduce visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate quickly.
Effective: 2021-12-01 08:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-01 06:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 75 mph just south of Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds will occur from just south of Cody, northward to areas near Clark. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Extreme blowover risk for lightweight and high- profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. * OBSERVED WINDS THROUGH 5 AM...A wind gust of 79 mph occurred at 430 AM, 8 miles south of Clark along Highway 120. In Cody, peak winds have generally been between 45 and 60 mph.
Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway STRONG WINDS DEVELOPING TODAY WITH AN ABRUPT WIND SHIFT TO THE SOUTH/SOUTHWEST Winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm force low today. An abrupt wind shift to the south/southwest is expected to occur as the low passes over Cross Sound this afternoon. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to rapidly increase, then become southwest. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph are expected as the wind shift occurs. Sudden wind shifts may blow down weakened, snow covered trees and may cause power outages. Across Upper Lynn Canal, winds are expected decrease and become northerly this morning. An abrupt wind shift to the south is expected early this evening with gusts upwards of 55 mph. Time line of expected strong winds and wind shift: .Central Panhandle: Late morning through early afternoon. .Icy Strait Corridor and Juneau: Mid to late afternoon. .Upper Lynn Canal: Late afternoon through the evening.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Austin; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Waller; Washington; Wharton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:13:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Liberty; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Fergus, Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Along and east of ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: early Thursday afternoon and again Thursday evening.
Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHER ELEVATIONS BETWEEN THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AND INTERSTATE 81 * WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as around 25 percent possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires. * FUEL MOISTURE...Possibly dropping to around 8 percent.
Effective: 2021-12-01 12:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST/5 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2021-12-01 08:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and southern Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-01 07:29:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell and Northern Stillwater. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could down trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-01 12:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Comments / 0