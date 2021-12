Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III led the U.S. delegation to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue from November 19-21, 2021. On November 20, Secretary Austin delivered remarks underscoring the United States’ commitment to security and stability in the Middle East, to U.S. partners in the region, and to expanding multilateral security cooperation to address shared threats. He attended a dinner hosted by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa where he thanked the King for hosting the Manama Dialogue and conveyed the breadth and importance of the U.S.-Bahrain relationship.

