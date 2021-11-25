The Market Upside with Open RAN

The concept of the metaverse is quickly gaining steam and reaching mainstream consciousness with many brands entering the ecosystem since Facebook's rebranding. Now, investors view an opportunity, as...
Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sustainability-focused investors believe a little effort can go a long way toward finding profitable opportunities buried in incomplete corporate environmental or social impact filings. That is according to several speakers on a panel at the Reuters Next conference, who described how they choose sustainable investments and...
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors.
RFID
Under Armour/Nedap
Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide.
In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
After being told for years how 5G promises to shake up the enterprise market, one operator is on the cusp of actually turning that dream into a reality. Telefónica revealed this week that its Spanish unit will begin offering a range of commercial industrial 5G services from 1 January, making it the first operator in the country to do so. These are not pilot projects or field tests; they are not memoranda of understanding or pledges to co-develop solutions that may or may not see the light of day. These are commercial services that will be available to end customers from the beginning of next year.
Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
A new report, published recently by five of the leading European telecommunications companies, and based on findings from independent TMT management consultants, Analysys Mason, called upon policymakers, EU Member States, and industry stakeholders to collaborate and urgently prioritise Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN). This will ensure that Europe continues to play a leading role in 5G, and in the future, in 6G.
Japanese mobile upstart Rakuten has teamed up with the University of Tokyo to look into whether low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites can feasibly offer a direct connection to IoT devices. Rakuten has a vested interest here. It is working with US-based AST & Science, which has developed a solution that...
This blog is the fifth in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Food commodity prices stabilize. After gaining momentum earlier in the year due to supply shortfalls, high input costs, and...
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives keeps an Outperform on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $185 price target, implying a 17% upside. Ives sees shortages in many Apple stores, with the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue and Gold the most popular models. Ives estimates Apple is on pace to sell more than...
Wind Hellas has unveiled plans to spin off its fibre broadband assets into a new company that will operate as an open access fibre wholesaler. The Greek mobile operator is transferring its fibre business to an entity to be known as Hellenic Openfiber, including physical infrastructure like ducts and sites, the fibre cables themselves, and active equipment, although Wind will retain the portion of active equipment that serves its mobile business. In all, Hellenic Openfiber will take over 3,379 km of fibre network, including 595 km yet to be built and 170 km owned by the public power corporation and leased exclusively to Wind.
Mavenir on Thursday announced the commercial availability of its 4G Open RAN small cell for outdoor deployments, expanding the MAVair radio and access portfolio of small cells to meet CSPs growing need for enhanced network capacity and coverage. The solution had already been tested and deployed in commercial operation with...
Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Suresh Chintada, CTO at Subex, explains why enterprise AI and augmented analytics are important technological trends for telecoms. Powering all manner of person-to-person, machine-to-machine, and machine-to-person communications, the telecommunication industry is...
The RAN market was on course for its seventh consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth in Q3, although ongoing supply chain shortages did impact the sector and will continue to weigh in 2022, Dell’Oro Group revealed. Dell’Oro Group’s RAN quarterly report provided preliminary estimates, which indicated the overall 2G to...
Networks built by Huawei would allow China's government to snoop on other countries and even sabotage their critical infrastructure. That, at least, was part of the rationale for the US-led campaign against the Chinese equipment vendor and promotion of open RAN as a Huawei alternative. But what if open RAN technology is as secure as David de Gea's goalmouth?
Comments / 0