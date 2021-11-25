Happy Thanksgiving from the Community Voice!

Swiss health authorities have ordered the entire student body and staff of a branch of a renowned international school – some 2,000 people -- to go into quarantine for 10 days after two confirmed cases of the omicron variant turned up on campus
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday concerning a Mississippi abortion law. While conservatives on the court signaled support for the law, liberal justices voiced concerns about how overturning Roe v. Wade could impact the court's legitimacy. Jan Crawford reports.
A Michigan prosecutor said he was left speechless after reviewing security footage of the shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead. "We have had the opportunity to view the video and what is depicted on that video - I don't have the words," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said Wednesday.
(CNN) — The White House is set to announce a slew of new actions Thursday aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and protecting Americans from the Delta and newly discovered Omicron variants. President Joe Biden will detail the administration's nine-pronged plan in remarks at the National Institutes of Health, a...
(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
London — Just hours after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all of its tournaments in China over concern for player Peng Shuai, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with her and that she appeared "safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in."
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump showed "a flagrant lack of regard for public health" and endangered White House staff by not disclosing a positive Covid-19 test he received last year, his former communications director said Wednesday. "Full stop, this demonstrates a flagrant lack of regard for public health...
The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
