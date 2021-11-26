ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists from next week

 5 days ago
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will reopen its borders to tourists from some countries on a trial basis from Dec. 1, its government said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

Foreigners vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries designated low risk here by the Philippines will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.

“This is something we are doing step by step,” Nograles said, adding that the two-week window could be extended.

The Philippines, popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, shut its doors to foreign tourists at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Its tourism arrivals from top markets Japan, South Korea and China slumped 83% drop to 1.4 million last year.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand here, Vietnam here, Cambodia here, Malaysia here, Singapore here and Indonesia here have reopened borders to foreign tourists.

TheStreet

Southeast Asia Reopening, But Tourists are Scarce

Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan is meandering across Southeast Asia, a sun-dappled, balmy region dotted with tens of thousands of islands, mile upon mile of beaches, home to stylish villa resorts. “As a scuba diver, I have spent many happy hours in silent meditation drifting across reefs that explode with...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Vietnam reopens Phu Quoc island to fully vaccinated foreign tourists

All staff members working in the island’s service facilities and 99% of Phu Quoc’s adult residents have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Vietnam’s holiday island of Phu Quoc welcomed more than 200 fully vaccinated tourists from South Korea today. South Korean visitors are the first foreign tourists to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign travellers will be able to enter the country from April 30, easing its border curbs that have been in place since the pandemic hit in March of last year. Fully vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some tourists

Malaysia and Singapore said Wednesday they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysian workers in the neighboring city-state away from their families.Leaders from both countries said limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday, with plans to gradually relax restrictions. Air travel will reopen on the same day to fully vaccinated passengers, allowing quarantine-free travel between the two countries, with fewer restrictions.Travellers the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant: PM

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules. "We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters. Japan's borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country. In early November, the government announced it would finally allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing to bar tourists.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Lionsgate Play Aims to Double Asian Presence by End of 2022, Reveals Southeast Asian Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

Streamer Lionsgate Play is aiming to nearly double its presence in Asia to 15 countries by the end of 2022. Speaking to Variety ahead of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), Rohit Jain, MD South Asia, and networks – emerging markets Asia, said, “Give or take, we should be in 13 to 15 countries by the end of 2022. We are already in eight, Philippines is launching for us next quarter.” The service’s Asia rollout began with India. Countries it is now available in include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. “We are focused on pretty much most of the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
BBC

Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being "used as a tool to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty". Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS
SKIFT

New Zealand Will Reopen to Vaccinated Tourists on April 30

April 30 is a significant date, but New Zealand's extreme actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus can be best summed up in one number: 40. That's the number of deaths the country has seen during the pandemic. New Zealand will keep its borders closed to most international travellers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
