ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Caregivers of Childhood Cancer Survivors Concerned About COVID-19 Vaccines

By HealthDay News
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany caregivers of children with a history of cancer expressed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy early in the vaccine rollout, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in Pediatric Blood & Cancer. Courtney E. Wimberly, from Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues surveyed 130...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccines less effective in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- COVID-19 vaccines offer less protection in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, but are still better than no protection at all, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found. Cancer patients who received chemotherapy within three months of their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

How COVID-19 Vaccines Are Accelerating New Cancer Treatments

The Cancer Research Institute hosted a special event with mRNA vaccine pioneers and 2021 Coley Award Winners: Katalin Karikó, PhD, Ugur Sahin, MD, PhD, Özlem Türeci, MD, PhD, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD. The virtual event celebrated four scientists whose research has led to lifesaving mRNA vaccines now being used...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Cervical Cancer Deaths Down Following HPV Vaccine Introduction

Women and girls aged 15 to 24 years have decreased cervical cancer incidence and mortality after introduction of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, according to a research letter published online Nov. 29 in JAMA Pediatrics. Tara Tabibi, from the St. Louis University School of Medicine, and colleagues obtained national age-adjusted...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Durham, NC
Health
oncnursingnews.com

Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Effective and Safe in Patients with Lung Cancer

A study in France showed that patients with lung cancer, a population initially excluded from COVID-19 vaccination registration trials, were able to safely receive 3 doses. Patients with lung cancer, especially patients with minimal serologic response following a second dose of the SAR-SoV2 vaccine, safely experienced seroconversion after receiving a third dose of the vaccine, according to findings from a French study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.1,2.
docwirenews.com

Vaccination With Routine Childhood Vaccines and Severity of COVID-19 Among Children in Delhi

Indian Pediatr. 2021 Nov 29:S097475591600377. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To study the association between routine childhood vaccination and the severity of COVID-19 among children. METHODS: A cross-sectional study was undertaken among 141 children (aged ≤15 years), tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. RESULTS: COVID-19 severity (combined moderate and severe) was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
INFORUM

Concordia grad, Ironman COVID-19 survivor rewards Minnesota caregivers

Not many patients return voluntarily to intensive care units where they endured pain and nightmares, but Ben O'Donnell stopped by the University of Minnesota Medical Center last week to thank those who saved him from one of the state's first and most shocking COVID-19 cases. The 40-year-old presented his finisher...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#Cancer Survivors#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pediatric Blood Cancer
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Concerns Raised About COVID-19 Chronic Olfactory Dysfunction

HealthDay News — Chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD) as a symptom of long-term COVID-19 is emerging as a growing public health concern among U.S. individuals, according to a research letter published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amish M. Khan, from the Washington University School of Medicine in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice News

St. Clair County health officials concerned about COVID-19 surge

The St. Clair County Health Department is warning residents of the current high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community as the holiday season approaches. “As people begin to gather indoors for the holiday season, SCCHD expects to see a further increase in cases, with increased deaths to follow,” St. Clair County Medical Health Officer Dr. Annette Mercatante said in a Nov. 23 news release. “We are urgently pleading for everyone to take this seriously and take precautionary measures as critical services, educational systems and business communities may become deeply impacted.”
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
cbslocal.com

Doctors Concerned About COVID-19 Hospitalization Increase

BOSTON (CBS) – There are concerns over a new COVID surge ahead of the holidays and winter months. Twenty states including Massachusetts are seeing an increase in hospitalizations. On Thursday, the state reported 657 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, a number that is six times higher than it was in...
BOSTON, MA
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

VA expands Covid vaccines to spouses, caregivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded the list of those eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at their clinics. Initially, the VA limited vaccinations to veterans and caregivers who met certain criteria. But VA officials in Omaha told 6News the program has been expanded to include all caregivers, spouses and surviving spouses of veterans. Recipients of CHAMPVA benefits are also eligible to receive the free vaccinations.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sedalia Democrat

What to know about flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Crisp fall weather and upcoming holiday months are joyful times, but illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 can put a damper on high spirits. Runny noses, coughing and hospitalizations are not something people want to deal with when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey or shopping for the perfect holiday gifts. Being prepared and proactive for winter viruses should be on everyone’s holiday to-do list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Concern about Covid-19 variant Omicron centers on spike protein mutations

In the span of a little more than two weeks, a new Covid-19 strain advanced from its first known infection to classification as a variant of concern. Understanding the extent of the threat posed by the new variant Omicron and responding to it will take more time. Analysis of Omicron...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 vaccinations: The unknowns, challenges, and hopes

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27487. Online ahead of print. The entire world has been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic since 11 March, 2020. More than a year later, the COVID-19 vaccination brought hope to control this viral pandemic. Here, we review the unknowns of the COVID-19 vaccination, such as its longevity, asymptomatic spread, long-term side effects, and its efficacy on immunocompromised patients. In addition, we discuss challenges associated with the COVID-19 vaccination, such as the global access and distribution of vaccine doses, adherence to hygiene guidelines after vaccination, the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants, and vaccine resistance. Despite all these challenges and the fact that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear, vaccines have brought great hope for the world, with several reports indicating a significant decline in the risk of COVID19-related infection and hospitalizations. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy