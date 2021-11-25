Caregivers of Childhood Cancer Survivors Concerned About COVID-19 Vaccines

J Med Virol. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27487. Online ahead of print. The entire world has been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic since 11 March, 2020. More than a year later, the COVID-19 vaccination brought hope to control this viral pandemic. Here, we review the unknowns of the COVID-19 vaccination, such as its longevity, asymptomatic spread, long-term side effects, and its efficacy on immunocompromised patients. In addition, we discuss challenges associated with the COVID-19 vaccination, such as the global access and distribution of vaccine doses, adherence to hygiene guidelines after vaccination, the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants, and vaccine resistance. Despite all these challenges and the fact that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear, vaccines have brought great hope for the world, with several reports indicating a significant decline in the risk of COVID19-related infection and hospitalizations. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

