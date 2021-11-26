Bryan Adams Hospitalized In Italy After Testing Positive to COVID-19

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO