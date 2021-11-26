ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ice wall at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant may have partially melted – NHK

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – An ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Power plant operated by Tokyo Electric...

Japan to expand travel ban to some foreigners with resident status

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Wednesday said it would expand its travel ban on foreigners entering the nation, preventing those with resident status from 10 African nations including South Africa from entering the country “for the time being.”. On Monday, Japan took some of the strictest steps globally by closing...
Nature.com

Visualization of radiocesium distribution in surface layer of seafloor around Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant

Large quantities of volatile radionuclides were released into the atmosphere and the hydrosphere following the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP) accident on March, 2011. Monitoring of radiocesium in sediment is important for evaluating the behavior of radiocesium in the environment and its effect on aquatic organisms. In this study, the radiocesium distribution in the surface sediment around the FDNPP was visualized as a radiocesium concentration map using periodical survey data from a towed gamma-ray detection system. The uncertainty of the radiocesium map was evaluated via comparison with a large amount of sediment core sample data. The characteristics of the radiocesium distribution were examined considering the seafloor topography and a geological map, which were obtained via acoustic wave survey. The characteristics of the formation of 137Cs anomaly at the estuaries were analyzed using a contour map of 137Cs concentration combined with water depth. Validation of the created map showed that it was comparable with actual sediment core samples. The map generated using the towed radiation survey depicted the 137Cs concentration distribution as the position resolution of a 1Â km mesh. Finally, the 137Cs concentration decreased with time in consideration of such uncertainty.
Ghani Mengal

Nuclear Power Plants For Crypto-Mining In Kazakhstan

The banned crypto mining operators from China are moving to other countries. Kazakhstan wants to make up for this with a new pile. 2021 was a disastrous year for virtual currencies like Bitcoin in China. Because mining and trading with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Co. are prohibited in the Middle Kingdom. Because this only damaged the prices for a short time and the crypto mining and trading are still highly profitable, the miners are switching to other countries.
IFLScience

Delta Variant May Have "Mutated Itself Into Extinction" In Japan, Suggest Researchers

In July, Japan was hit by its largest COVID-19 wave yet. Driven by the introduction of the more infectious Delta variant, cases surged to a record of nearly 26,000 daily cases, over four times that of the wave before it. Then, as quickly as cases rose, they fell once again, and within two months of the peak, cases now rest at around 140 per day. Scientists are aware the rapid rise was due to the Delta variant, but they failed to understand how cases plummeted back down while other nations continue to battle against the virus.
Japan PM seen calling for wage hikes at next year’s labour talks -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering urging the business sector to raise wages at next year’s annual wage negotiations with labour unions, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Some in Kishida’s administration are calling for targeting an average wage hike of around 3%, NHK said. The...
Fukushima water release will have minimal impact, Tepco says

The effects on the public and the environment of the discharge of treated water at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea will be minimal, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said today. The company has released the results of a radiological impact assessment using methodology developed in accordance with internationally recognised methods.
Effects of species and geo-information on the Cs concentrations in edible wild mushrooms and plants collected by residents after the Fukushima nuclear accident

After the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (FDNPP), much of the wild and edible mushrooms and plants in the surrounding areas were contaminated with radiocesium (137Cs). To elucidate their concentration characteristics, we analyzed 137Cs radioactivity data in edible forest products brought in for food inspection by the residents of Kawauchi Village, 12"“30Â km away from the FDNPP, from 2012 to 2019. A Bayesian model to estimate 137Cs concentration was constructed. Parameters of the normalized concentration of species (NCsp) for mushrooms were similar to those of the same species obtained in a previous study. Although NCsp values were highly varied among species, mycorrhizal mushrooms tended to have high NCsp values, followed by saprotrophic mushrooms, and wild edible plants values were low. Also, half of mycorrhizal mushroom species (8 of 16) showed an increasing trend in concentration with time; however, saprotrophic mushrooms and wild plants generally demonstrated a decreasing trend (22 of 24). The model considering the sub-village location information decreased the error of individual samples by 40% compared to the model not considering any location information, indicating that the detailed geo-information improved estimation accuracy. Our results indicate that the radioactivity data from samples collected by local residents can be used to accurately assess internal exposure to radiation due to self-consumption of contaminated wild mushrooms and plants.
India’s Bharat Biotech studying if Covaxin shot will work on Omicron

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday it was studying if its Covaxin shot would work against variants of coronavirus such as Omicron, after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna warned that existing vaccines would be less effective. “Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant,” a Bharat...
Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
IAEA Mission Sees Safety Commitment by Russia’s Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant, Encourages Continued Improvement

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts said the operator of Russia’s Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) demonstrated a commitment to safety in areas such as severe accident management training and the promotion of safety culture. The team also identified areas for further enhancement, including proposals related to the plant’s operating experience programme, maintenance and operation.
Japan’s Q3 capex rises for second straight quarter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for the second straight quarter in July-September, as corporate activity remained resilient to the hit from the pandemic, although the pace of gains slowed. A slow pickup in company spending is likely to worry policymakers hoping strong domestic demand...
Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
