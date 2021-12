Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. This week the cast decides to round up some more final thoughts on November releases as we head into the last month of the year. Josh is just about to finish Shin Megami Tensei V and discusses with Bryan the strengths of weaknesses of the latest entry in the series. Bryan then concludes his thoughts on Ruined King: A League of Legends Story from last week, largely wishing that the game had a bit more polish. James similarly gives his near-final impressions on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, finding the level of challenge impressive but also encountering numerous bugs as well. The cast then tangents off into non-RPG topics such as a divisive reception to Halo Infinite's battle pass and progression systems.

