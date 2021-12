Further retracements in AUD/USD still looks likely, although the 0.7050 region is expected to hold the downside for the time being, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that AUD ‘is likely to drift higher but is unlikely to break 0.7175’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.7171, plummeted to 0.7063 before snapping back up. The volatile price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. For today, AUD could continue to trade in a choppy manner but is unlikely to move out yesterday’s broad range of 0.7063/0.7171.”

