ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams announces second COVID-19 diagnosis in month

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Adams, the fully vaccinated Canadian rocker, took to social media Thursday to announce that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time in a month while visiting Italy to promote a new calendar. "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 30

lola@home0707
5d ago

Not vaccinated and only had a mild case of covid once. Feel great 👍. So I'm thinking the vax obviously doesn't work, so why pump something in your body for nothing 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
11
Emily Hopper
5d ago

Sounds like those vaccines work great. 🙄😂 Meanwhile, the unvaxxed might get it once, but never again.

Reply(9)
8
Lisa TB
4d ago

Vaxxed or unvaxxed, if you get it, you have a better chance of not dying if you're healthy to begin with! Since I have asthma, I chose to get vaccinated to lessen my chances of a severe reaction to Covid.

Reply
4
Related
arcamax.com

Bryan Adams treated with 'anti-thrombosis' shot after positive COVID-19 test

Bryan Adams has been treated with an "anti-thrombosis" injection after testing positive for COVID-19 again. The 'So Happy It Hurts' singer spent a second day in hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting the test result, and he's updated his followers to let them know he has had the shot as a precaution, "until I test negative".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Bryan Adams Hospitalized in Italy After 2nd Positive COVID Test in a Month

Bryan Adams announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time a month and has been hospitalized as a result. The Canadian singer is in Italy to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar that he photographed. In Instagram photos he shared Thursday, he sat in a room after being tested and then sat in an ambulance at the Milan Malpensa airport.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Bryan Adams gets another positive COVID-19 test

Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 again. The 'Summer of 69' hitmaker revealed he was on his way to hospital in Milan, Italy, after arriving into the country and being told he had the virus, just weeks after he was forced to pull out of his appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after a positive test result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Corydon Times-Republican

Bryan Adams is symptomatic of COVID-19

Bryan Adams has had symptoms of COVID-19 but is "on the mend" after testing positive for a second time - despite being double vaccinated against the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

MILAN (AP) — Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
momjunction.com

14-Pound Baby Boy Was A 'Celebrity' At The Hospital After He Arrived 2 Weeks Early

We love it when our babies are chubby and cuddly — let’s admit it! On average, a baby weighing anywhere between eight to nine pounds, or three to four kilograms, is considered chubby and, well, fat (1). The chubbier, the squishier, right? But a couple from Arizona is enjoying squishy at its best after giving birth to baby Finnley, a fourteen-pound chubster and miracle baby who is now pretty much a celebrity!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Covid 19#Vegan#Canadian#Pirelli#The Associated Press#Royalalberthall
realitytitbit.com

How old is Michael Halterman from 1000-lb Sisters?

Tammy and Amy Slaton are back for another season of 1000-lb Sisters on TLC, but how old is Amy’s husband Michael Halterman?. The wait is finally over for season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters, and it looks like this season has more drama than ever. With Tammy leaving rehab, and Amy looking to find her a nurse, it’s never easy with the Slaton Sisters.
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Cher & Normani Among The Pirelli Calendar’s 2022 Stars, Cate Blanchett Covers PORTER, And More!

Lensed by musician Bryan Adams, the next installment of the iconic Pirelli Calendar fittingly takes its inspiration from music stars who’ve shaped the entertainment world as we know it. And, naturally, chart toppers from the current day and decades past are starring front and center. Titled On the Road, the first calendar to be published in the wake of COVID-19 also happens to celebrate the 150th anniversary. For the 2022 edition, the months of the calendar unfold over more than 160 pages and 70+ portraits of St. Vincent (who’s also the cover star), Kali Uchis, Saweetie, Cher, Normani, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Grimes, Bohan Phoenix, and Rita Ora. The photos were taken last summer over the course of three days at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel, and subsequently at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri. To coincide with the release, Adams has composed a song, On The Road, which will be included on his next album. Feast your eyes on a snippet below!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wcsx.com

Ted Nugent Slams Gene Simmons Over His Vaccine Stance

Gene Simmons has been very open on his feelings about anti-vaxxers and even said at one point he wasn't 'worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies.' Also very open about his stance on COVID-19 vaccines is Ted Nugent, who had a lot to say in a recent interview regarding Simmons.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Adele Announces Las Vegas Concert Residency

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

One ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Is Starting To Get on Fans’ Nerves

You either love him or you hate him. And lately, more Blue Bloods fans are falling out of love with Donnie Wahlberg, otherwise known as Danny Reagan. Even before becoming a star on the show, Wahlberg has had a huge fanbase. Between his time in New Kids on the Block and many TV appearances, the star has a pretty impressive resume, and when he started on Blue Bloods, everyone was thrilled to see him. But now that the show has reached Season 12, it seems Wahlberg’s charm is starting to wear off.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

675K+
Followers
129K+
Post
589M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy