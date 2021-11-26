Urja Global Partly Paid (URJApp)

COP26 concludes discussions on future climate action for this year. Climate negotiations at the UN Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, concluded on Nov. 13 as world leaders finalized their future plans to rectify the climate crisis. The focus points of the conference included reducing methane emissions, slowing down deforestation, funding more research into green technologies and lowering the use of coal, according to Associated Press (AP). Specifically, leaders hope to keep the temperature under 1.5 degrees, after the promise from the Paris Agreement which established that number. For this year in particular, the wealthier nations at the conference worked to reconcile with the poorer countries by committing to keep their promise which was supposed to be fulfilled in 2020 — mobilizing $100 billion per year to help low income countries deal with the effects of climate change. Now they estimate that they can reach that goal in 2023. 99 institutions, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the World Health Organization (WHO), pledged at the summit to help launch the Adaptation Research Alliance (ARA) to increase investments in climate action. In a speech outside COP26, climate activist Greta Thunberg announced that she doubts the efficacy of COP26.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO