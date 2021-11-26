ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Urja Global Partly Paid (URJApp)

investing.com
 5 days ago

ऊर्जा ग्लोबल पार्टली पेड कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सेमीकंडक्टर औरं सेमीकंडक्टर उपकरण. क्षेत्र. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. कर्मचारी. बाज़ार. भारत. Urja Global Limited engages in...

hi.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

GM Reveals Partnership For Factory to Shore Up Supply Chain

Investing.com — Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM ) plans to form a joint venture with POSCO Chemical (NYSE: PKX ) to construct a factory in North America to process critical battery materials for GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform. GM has signed a non-binding term sheet with South Korean firm...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dutch energy company Anode Energie insolvent due to high prices

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch energy company Anode Energy plans to file for bankruptcy, the company said on Wednesday, the third in the Netherlands this year to become insolvent due to high energy prices. Director Eric van Teeffelen said that the company, which supplies around 14,000 retail customers, had been forced to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to stop rushing to increase quarterly deliveries

In a recent memo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told the company’s employees to not sprint to make deliveries by the end of this quarter, and to instead focus on minimizing costs, CNBC reports. In the November 26th memo, Musk wrote that he doesn’t want the company “spending heavily on expedite fees, overtime and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Inverter#Solar Panel#Urja Global Limited
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
harkeraquila.com

Global Headlines (Issue 3)

COP26 concludes discussions on future climate action for this year. Climate negotiations at the UN Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, concluded on Nov. 13 as world leaders finalized their future plans to rectify the climate crisis. The focus points of the conference included reducing methane emissions, slowing down deforestation, funding more research into green technologies and lowering the use of coal, according to Associated Press (AP). Specifically, leaders hope to keep the temperature under 1.5 degrees, after the promise from the Paris Agreement which established that number. For this year in particular, the wealthier nations at the conference worked to reconcile with the poorer countries by committing to keep their promise which was supposed to be fulfilled in 2020 — mobilizing $100 billion per year to help low income countries deal with the effects of climate change. Now they estimate that they can reach that goal in 2023. 99 institutions, including the U.S. Department of Energy and the World Health Organization (WHO), pledged at the summit to help launch the Adaptation Research Alliance (ARA) to increase investments in climate action. In a speech outside COP26, climate activist Greta Thunberg announced that she doubts the efficacy of COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Klarna CEO wary of investor shortsightedness as firm eyes future public listing

(Reuters) - The CEO of Swedish payments firm Klarna said he is wary of the short-term focus of public markets and the tendency of some activist hedge funds to dictate corporate direction while lacking deep industry knowledge, but told Reuters that his firm plans to go public eventually. Klarna https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/payments-firm-klarnas-jan-sep-losses-grow-soured-credits-2021-11-26,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Jewellery maker Pandora has no plans to join platforms like Amazon or Farfetch -CEO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora (OTC:PANDY) would prefer to invest in physical stores or its own online sales platform rather than join large e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), its chief executive said on Wednesday. "If you're a small and unknown brand, marketplaces offer a great opportunity,...
COPENHAGEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than a dozen other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy