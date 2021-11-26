KakaoPay Corp (377300)

The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) – a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Clarus announcing it has acquired Australian-based MAXTRAX, the market leader in producing the best overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks, for a combination of cash, stock, and future consideration. MAXTRAX is going to continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will be part of the company’s Overlanding reporting segment, which includes recently acquired Rhino-Rack. MAXTRAX’s net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were approximately AUD 21 million.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO