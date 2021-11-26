KakaoPay Corp (377300)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Artecon, Inc. was acquired by Box Hill Systems Corp. on 08/02/1999 in a stock-for-stock transaction, which was accounted for as a pooling-of-interests. Following the consummation of the transaction, Artecon became a wholly owned subsidiary of Box Hill. Previously, Artecon, Inc. was engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of a range of data storage products used in Internet and enterprise storage networks, and for the open-systems computing environment. The company also provided systems integration and a variety of other service and support programs for its customers.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.
ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online. ASICS Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Aurcana Silver Corp AUN.V :* AURCANA SILVER CORP - RECEIPT OF CREDIT APPROVAL FOR US$28M TERM LOAN TO RESTART REVENUE-VIRIGINIUS MINE. Aug 18 (Reuters) - Aurcana Corp AUN.V :* AURCANA CORP - EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF TRADING ON AUG 24, IT WILL BE CHANGING ITS NAME TO AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION.
FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Solar Enertech Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. सेमीकंडक्टर औरं सेमीकंडक्टर उपकरण. सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी. कर्मचारी. बाज़ार. यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स. Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through...
Lightspeed Payments expands to new APAC and U.S. customer locations. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) announced the expansion of Lightspeed Payments in Australia and to U.S. merchants who joined via the acquisition of Vend, extending merchant reach for... T2 Biosystems rallies on distribution agreements in key APAC markets. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) rallies...
New Order Partners With Outlier Ventures to Launch Over 30 DeFi Projects. New Order partners with Outlier Ventures to launch over 30 new DeFi projects. It aims to develop a new breed of next-gen decentralized financial applications. A community-driven, permissionless DAO incubator, New Order, is partnering with Base Camp, the...
The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) – a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Clarus announcing it has acquired Australian-based MAXTRAX, the market leader in producing the best overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks, for a combination of cash, stock, and future consideration. MAXTRAX is going to continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will be part of the company’s Overlanding reporting segment, which includes recently acquired Rhino-Rack. MAXTRAX’s net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were approximately AUD 21 million.
Jura Energy (JECFF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.Revenue of $5.56M (+12.1% Y/Y)Press ReleaseSedar Filing. Jura Energy (JECFF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.03.Revenue of C$5.43M (-13.9% Y/Y)Press Release. Jura Energy (OTC:JECFF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.01.Revenue of $4.97M (+61.9% Y/Y)Press Release. Jura Energy Corporation Company Profile. Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Jura...
Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
Medifast Inc (MED): Price Down $-4.6 (-2.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.76 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour. The Hourly View for MED At the time of this writing, MED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.76 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. MED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5...
Comments / 0