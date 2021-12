The EP boys varsity defeated Mercer County Wednesday night 62-53 to even their Orion Tourney record at 1-1. The Panthers played a solid game on both ends of the court to gain the confidence boosting win. Ben Lanz’s 3-point shot at the buzzer provided EP with a 15-10 lead at the end of one quarter. The second quarter remained close as the Panther defense took numerous charges to hold the athletic Golden Eagles offense in check. The Panthers led 24-21 at halftime.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO