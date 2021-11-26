ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) hurt vs. Bears

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift sprained his right shoulder during the second quarter of Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears. Swift exited after being tackled hard by former Georgia teammate Roquan Smith...

NESN

D'Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
theScore

Report: Lions' Swift day-to-day with shoulder injury

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Dan Campbell said Swift suffered a shoulder sprain. The 22-year-old tailback left Thursday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the second quarter and did not return. He exited...
theScore

Lions' Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift left Thursday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears after suffering a shoulder injury midway through the second quarter. Swift hurt his shoulder after being tackled by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. He was taken to the locker room for evaluation before being ruled out. Lions...
247Sports

D'Andre Swift injury: Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell provides update on star RB

D’Andre Swift left the Detroit Lions 16-14 Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears with an injury. It was reported as a shoulder injury and was ruled out once he was evaluated off the field. Swift had just three carries for zero yards and three catches for nine yards before leaving the game Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed the extent of Swift’s injury. Without Swift, the Lions lost a valuable offensive weapon as they fell to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

D'Andre Swift injury: Former Georgia star leaves Lions' game vs. Bears

Georgia Football coverage presented by — D’Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions are looking for their first win of the season on Thanksgiving afternoon against the Chicago Bears. But, during the second quarter of the game, with the Lions holding a 7-3 lead, Swift suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury. As...
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift injury spoils fast start by Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift injury update a silver lining after Lions’ brutal loss to Bears

The Detroit Lions lost star running back D’Andre Swift to a shoulder injury early against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, and they proceeded to lose another game in horrific fashion to drop to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season. The good news is it seems Swift’s shoulder injury isn’t serious, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reporting that the running back is day-to-day.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Christian McCaffrey, D’Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook (2021 Fantasy Football)

Hopefully, everyone had a fantastic Thanksgiving this week, and if you’re someone who doesn’t celebrate the holiday, you hopefully had a tremendous week in general. Even though it’s the season of giving, the game of football is far from forgiving when it comes to injuries. A handful of injuries took place this week in the NFL that affects how we view fantasy football. With that in mind, let’s look at the notable injuries that happened in Week 12 and how we should handle them moving forward.
ESPN

Source: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks with shoulder injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was absent during Wednesday's practice session in the indoor practice facility with the team preparing for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He wants...
