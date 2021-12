CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A historic season for Easton Valley came to an end on Thursday as the River Hawks lost 42-40 to CAM, Anita in the 8-Man State Championship. "If we weren't enough without a state championship, we'll never be enough with one," said Easton Valley head coach Tony Johnson. "That's kind of the mentality we have and the character we have as a team. It stings, but I have a great group of guys who are going to do well in life."

