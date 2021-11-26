ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tepco finds melting of ice wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant

By Reuters
 5 days ago
TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) (9501.T) will launch remedial works at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to strengthen an ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater after testing indicated partial melting.

The work could begin as early as the start of December, according to a presentation from the plant operator dated Thursday, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The ice wall is intended to limit the seepage of groundwater into the plant, which has created large amounts of toxic water being stored by Tepco in tanks.

Japan plans to release more than 1 million tonnes of water into the sea after treating it. The water contains the radioactive isotope tritium, which cannot be removed.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

