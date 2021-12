Last week’s COVID protest outside parliament served as a warning that New Zealand is not immune to the kinds of anger seen overseas. As Labour Party whip Kieran McAnulty put it, “I think everyone needs to be aware that things are starting to escalate.” McAnulty himself had been abused by some with strong anti-vaccination views, and there has been increasingly violent rhetoric directed at government politicians and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. As a result, security for MPs has been stepped up. As the recent report from research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini showed, there has been a sharp increase in the “popularity and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO