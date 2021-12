Guess what fans, Timothy Bradley has some strong opinions and isn’t afraid to share them publicly. After the recent announcement that Canelo Alvarez will be moving on (at least for now) from the super middleweight division to jump up to cruiserweight to face Ilunga Makabu, Bradley puts his analyst hat on and breaks down why he believes it’s a carefully crafted move to bolster Canelo’s resume on paper, but not necessarily the best biggest challenge out there for him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO