Watch: Drew Brees addresses fans at halftime of Saints vs. Bills

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
This is too cool. Drew Brees took a break from calling the New Orleans Saints’ prime-time game with the Buffalo Bills at halftime to address the roaring home crowd, something he was never able to do in his last season as a player before retiring.

Introduced by team owner Gayle Benson, Brees thanked the fans and reflected on his all-time-great run in black and gold before leading the iconic “Who Dat” chant and making his exit. The moment really speaks for itself; be sure to watch his address in the video embedded above.>

#Saints#Prime Time#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Buffalo Bills
