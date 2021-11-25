ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What Is Phubbing and How Is It Ruining Your Relationship

By Sylvia Smith
marriage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in the information age where it’s difficult not to get sucked down the social media black hole. You aren’t alone if you tend to spend hours looking at your smartphone and can’t stop checking your social media every few minutes. Whether you admit it or not, it’s...

www.marriage.com

Comments / 0

Related
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Health

What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health

Abusive relationships and personality disorders don't always go hand-in-hand. But if your partner is a narcissist, life can be particularly difficult. Living with a narcissistic partner can lead to a phenomenon called narcissistic abuse syndrome (also known as narcissistic victim syndrome), in which a person's self-confidence and mental health are adversely affected.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

Divorcing a Narcissist? 3 Rules to Follow for Keeping Your Sanity Intact

Narcissism isn’t an illness, it’s a personality disorder—and one you can’t fix, says Paulette Rigo, a certified divorce coach and author of Better Divorce Blueprint. So, what do you do if you find yourself looking to get divorced from someone with those tendencies? How do you protect your mental health? We chatted with Rigo and Meaghan Rice and Cynthia Catchings, both therapists at Talkspace, to find out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Self-Sabotage in Relationships?

Self-sabotaging can be a common reason relationships don’t work out. Sometimes one person in the relationship engages in this behavior, but it can also be both. Could this be a reason why your relationships haven’t worked out or perhaps why your current one is failing? People often choose perhaps subconsciously to end a relationship by sabotaging it. The movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” portrays an extreme example of how one could do it on purpose. You may have found yourself doing or saying things that you know will end a relationship; sometimes we knowingly make these choices but often we don’t recognize the behavior until later or it is pointed out to us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Advertising Agency#Mobile Phone#Ruins#Australian
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fox26houston.com

Submarined: Another complexity of dating in the modern world

Dating has never been more complex or bizarre. Adding more confusion is the fact that some daters have no intentions of forming a relationship. One of the current devastating dating phenomena is when daters who seem interested and form a relationship, sometimes very intimate, and then disappear completely when they can’t deal with what’s expected in a normal relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momjunction.com

What Is Disarming A Narcissist? 12 Simple Ways To Do

Ever met or dealt with an individual who was ‘Oh so charming!’ with their words and behavior, yet their inflated self-esteem, boastful attitude, and the urge to stay in control were glaringly obvious? Were you subconsciously manipulated by their sweet words that made you say ‘Yes’ to something you deeply wanted to say ‘No’ to?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
marriage.com

25 Evidence-based Ways of Communicating With an Avoidant Partner

“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness”. — as Nietzsche so rightly said. This applies perfectly to dealing with an avoidant partner because while their behaviors can seem confusing, they come from a place of misguided logic. Understanding that is the first step in communicating with an avoidant partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

How I've learnt to date – and live – with an insecure attachment style

In December's installment of her monthly mental health column, writer and author, Beth McColl, opens up about how she's learning to date with an insecure attachment style. Beth is the author of 'How to Come Alive Again' which is a relatable and honest practical guide for anyone who has a mental illness. She's also very, very funny on Twitter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Free Press

Let Your Hair Down: Worrying is illogical

Many of us can relate to the stressful rhythm of life’s endless challenges and conflicts. At times, it can be exceedingly difficult to rip free from the icy grip of stress — a force that can easily consume our minds and dictate our behaviors. It is not uncommon for someone...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

How to Give Space to a Man So He Pursues You

Men love the thrill of the chase, but how do you get him to settle down with you without getting bored?. If you’re looking up “How to give a man space to chase you,” then you’re probably hitting a wall in your love life. Your boyfriend may have told you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
James Logie

How Can Our Eyes Reveal Our Feelings?

All of us have our own unique personalities — no surprise there. And we all have specific characteristics that make us the way we are. But when it comes down to our preferred communication styles: we may be quite simple.
marriage.com

How to Let Go of the Past: 15 Simple Steps

Experiences from the past can significantly affect how you live your life today. Most often, people base their decisions on past events or past experiences with certain people. Understanding how to let go of the past is never an easy task. Though it may be easy for some, for most,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy