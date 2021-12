If you’re after a TV that doubles as a piece of art, then you won’t want to miss this last-minute Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deal, which is seeing reductions of up to $800 on all sizes of the Frame TV, from 43- to 75-inch. There are a ton of great Cyber Monday TV deals this year, making now a great time to splurge on a luxurious new TV for your home theater set-up. And if you want a TV that offers crystal-clear resolution, QLED, and smart features like easy streaming — all wrapped up in a package that blends in perfectly with your living space — then you ought to check out the Frame. This is one of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals available now, so don’t forget to check out what discounts are available on everything from laptops to appliances before they expire.

