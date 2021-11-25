ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

CAFCC: Hearts of Oak to admit 10,000 fans for JS Saoura clash

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the request of the Ghana Football Association to admit fans for Sunday’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup play-off 1st leg clash between Ghanaian Champions Hearts of Oak and Algerian side JS Saoura at the...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

GPL Preview: Leaders Kotoko welcome Eleven Wonders, Hearts of Oak seek first win

Berekum Chelsea have picked only one point from a possible 9 in their first three matches of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. The former Champions began the new season with a 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’S Park, drew their second match 0-0 against Eleven Wonders at home before losing 2-1 to Karela United on Match Day three at the CAM Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf Confederation Cup#Confederation#Cafcc#Algerian#Accra Sports#Caf Fifa#Gfa#Ghanaians#Protocols#Accra Hearts Of Oak#The Champions League#Phobians
primenewsghana.com

Referee for Hearts of Oak vs Aduana game suspended for 8 matches

Referee Eso Doh Morrison has been suspended for 8 games for his 'erroneous decisions' in the Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars on Ghana Premier League matchday three. According to the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association, the referee was not on top of himself in the said game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo supports Hearts of Oak Africa campaign with GH₵1M

President Akufo-Addo has gifted Ghana Premier League Champions Hearts of Oak one million Ghana cedis to boost their CAF Confederation Cup campaign. The President made the commitment to the Phobians when the team paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Tuesday evening. The Phobians delegation was...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
Tribal Football

Ghodoussi rallies Newcastle fans ahead of Brentford clash

Newcastle United director Mehrdad Ghodoussi has rallied fans ahead of their clash with Brentford. The Magpies are second bottom of the Premier League and without a win in all competitions but there's a feel good factor around St James' Park after the completion of the recent takeover. Eddie Howe's appointment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

CAFCC: Akufo-Addo urges Hearts of Oak to make Ghana proud

President Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaian League champions Hearts of Oak to make the nation proud in the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup. The President extended his best wishes to the Phobians when they called on him at the Jubilee House on Tuesday evening to present the GPL trophy and the FA Cup to him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Erling Haaland clashes with fan in comical celebration

Borussia Dortmund have their man back. Erling Haaland made his return to the football pitch on Saturday night, and did so doing exactly what he does best – scoring goals. After a number of weeks on the sidelines through injury, Haaland returned with a goal against Wolfsburg, helping his team to a 3-1 win away from home.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

CAFCC: Samuel Boadu unhappy despite Hearts of Oak win over JS Saoura

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu is not a happy man despite his outfit's 2-0 win over Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Phobians on Sunday secured a first-leg advantage over their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium with goals from Ibrahim Salifu and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Milan fans show great enthusiasm as Sassuolo clash will be sold out

It should be a great game between AC Milan and Sassuolo tomorrow afternoon, with several key players back for the Rossoneri. In addition to that, there will be plenty of fans in the stands at San Siro. In fact, as reported by today’s edition of Corriere Della Sera (via MilanNews),...
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

NLA excited to partner Hearts of Oak - Sammy Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammy Awuku has stated that his outfit is excited to have entered into a partnership deal with Hearts of Oak. The NLA at an event today, November 29 at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra signed a GHC 1million deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

U-20 WCQ: Black Princesses coach Ben Fokuo names squad for Zambia clash

Black Princesses Coach, Ben Fokuo has named his squad list for the trip to Zambia to face the Young Copper Queens in the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup 1st leg qualifier. This will be the Black Princesses’ first test in the qualifying stages after Mauritania’s withdrawal and thus giving the Princesses a walkover.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy