The Cleveland Browns activated running back Nick Chubb from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Chubb is ready to return for Week 11 against the Detroit Lions after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Browns also activated Demetric Felton. Chubb is expected to resume workhorse responsibilities in the backfield, especially with Kareem Hunt (calf) still on injured reserve. D'Ernest Johnson will likely play a reduced version of Hunt's role, but he could see additional volume if the game gets out of hand. The Browns are currently 11.5-point favorites over the Lions.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO