Ev Etsel Snedegar

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?. It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO