Thomas D. Elias: Recalls will soon get harder to pull off

By THOMAS D. ELIAS
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s almost exclusively Democratic state legislators got a good look last summer at just how precarious their positions now are, and they didn’t like it. The result almost certainly will be quick changes in state laws covering recall elections. You can bet Gov. Gavin Newsom would sign off on such bills...

