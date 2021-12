Pilot of the New Agua Caliente Casinos Hot Air Balloon Wins Competition. During the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival this past weekend, the balloon pilots competed in a two-day competition called “Hare and Hound”. The competition involves a lead balloon (Cosmic Crisp Apple balloon) launching and landing in a remote area. The lead balloon crew puts out a giant “X” on the ground and the rest of the balloons must inflate and fly as close as they can to the lead balloon with the giant “X”. Once near the giant “X”, the pilot will throw out a pilot-identifying bean bag as close to the center of the “X” as possible. The pilot that gets his/her bean bag closest to the center receives the most points and wins a trophy and cash prize.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO