TheHunter: Call of the Wild Officially Heads To Epic Games Store. theHunter: Call of The Wild first released in 2017 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Expansive Worlds are ready to bring theHunter: Call of the Wild to the Epic Games Store and will be offering the game for free. Gamers who are interested in theHunter: Call of the Wild can head to the Epic Games Store now. From 25th November to 2nd December, fans can add the game for free to their library permanently. Check out the Epic Games Store here. Gamers that miss the opportunity will pay $7.99USD.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO