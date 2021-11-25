ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Muted Bank Holiday Session

By Editor's Picks
 6 days ago

It’s been an unsurprisingly muted day in the markets as the U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving and the rest of us are left to watch most asset classes tread water for most of the session. European stocks were on course to close marginally higher, which is encouraging in itself given the...

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
NZD/JPY Collapses On Muted Reserve Bank Of New Zealand And New COVID Fears

The RBNZ meeting this week was a highly anticipated event given the hawkish expectations heading into the event. The market had fully priced in a .25% hike, fuelled by recent data strength and hawkish RBNZ commentary, with additional pricing showing a 40% probability of a more considerable hike. However, bulls...
Think Global, Act Local?

Since the 2008 financial crisis, U.S. investors have counted on Federal Reserve bailouts, bond buying, and digital money printing. Significantly lower interest rates combined with a huge leap in the money supply sent asset prices (e.g., stocks, bonds, real estate, collectibles, crypto, etc.) skyward. However, some consequences of easy money...
Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
U.S. junk bond funds see biggest outflows in 8 months in November

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. high-yield bond funds saw their biggest outflows in eight months in November, largely owing to the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected and, to some extent, the concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. high-yield...
Inflation hits US consumer confidence in November

Price increases and rising Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel slightly less confident in November, an industry survey released Tuesday said. "However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the coming months."
