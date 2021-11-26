ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

2 die in eastern Kansas fiery train vs. car crash

By Heidi Schmidt, Zach Martin, Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evwGq_0d75fV6U00

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a train and a car Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in a rural area south of W. 255th St. and east of U.S. Highway 169.

The captain at the crash scene said that part of the train and the vehicle involved in the crash both caught fire after impact.

Deputies said both victims were in the car. No one on the train was injured. They are working to determine why the car was on the tracks and said it had not malfunctioned.

1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Wichita crash, alcohol believed to be a factor

“This is tough for anybody any time of the year to deal with this. We send our thoughts and condolences to the family that has to be involved in this,” Capt. Matt Kelly, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Investigators believe the victims are from Kansas City and were visiting someone in the area near the crash site. Their identities had not been released as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

Debbie Wallace
5d ago

Sometimes so called journalists are just cruel by releasing horrible headlines and details of how people died. Do we really need to know it was fiery...isn't it enough that it was people in a car and a train involved in the accident? The friends and family of the victims shouldn't have to see the horrible details used. Condolences to the victims and all their loved ones for their loss. 🙏💔😢 Come on journalists show some empathy.

Reply
8
Related
KSN News

WPD: Vehicle hits wheelchair in southeast Wichita killing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a 55-year-old woman who was trying to cross Rock Road in her wheelchair was hit by a vehicle and died. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rock Road and Funston Street. Wichita Police Officer Trevor Macy said the woman was in an electric […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover man charged in Thanksgiving crash that killed one, injured another

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man has been charged in the Thanksgiving crash that killed one and injured another. Garett Meyers, 37, of Andover, was charged by a Sedgwick County Judge on the following counts: Involuntary manslaughter; in commission of DUI with DL restriction Aggravated batter; DUI with restricted DL causing great bodily harm […]
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Miami County, KS
Accidents
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, KS
Miami County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wdaf#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old northeast Kansas man has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Mark Roger Rebegila of St. Marys pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Several other charges were dropped. He […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy