In many respects, this past Turkey Day mirrored Thanksgiving Day of last year. In last year’s column, I expressed a hope that we would not experience another Thanksgiving Day in which our activities were dictated by the COVID pandemic. Well, here we go again. While there have been some steps forward with the assistance of the vaccines, the wearing of masks, regular washing of hands, safe distancing, and other precautions, many of the things we did in the past still cannot be enjoyed today. So, as I sat at the Thanksgiving Day dinner table this year, I did something that I have done on many Thanksgiving Days of the past. I took one of those memorable trips back to the days when I celebrated this day at my parent’s home, back in the day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO