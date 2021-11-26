ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Vikings Team Up With UnitedHealthcare and Hy-Vee To Distribute 1,500 Thanksgiving Meals

vikings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings once again partnered with UnitedHealthcare...

www.vikings.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Kids Meals teams up with local businesses to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need

HOUSTON – The philanthropic-minded Ouzo Bay visited KidsMeals Inc. in Houston to donate, pack and deliver an abundance of fresh turkeys for families in need. The foundation, whose mission is dedicated to feeding Houston’s hungry, used Ouzo Bay’s donation to reach its goal of feeding over 1,500 families with young children throughout the city. The also teamed up with Taste Bar + Kitchen’s Owner and Executive Chef Don Bowie to make this possible. Since opening Taste Bar + Kitchen in 2019, Bowie has spearheaded numerous grassroots charitable efforts which led him to form his new 501c3 foundation, Big Chef Bowie Cares. Big Chef Bowie Cares is the philanthropic arm of Bowie’s emerging restaurant group, Culinary Matters, in an effort to consolidate his ongoing work in the community focused on education, combating hunger, and hurricane relief efforts. The organization’s first campaign commences this week in the form of a city-wide holiday fundraiser collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items and toys that will be distributed to various local charities. Big Chef Bowie Cares adds a new layer to our city’s philanthropic landscape and further hints at a slew of new projects we can expect from Houston’s emerging restaurateur. The below release provides more information about the charity and holiday drive, and I see this being a part of a compelling narrative about Bowie’s efforts to funnel his success back into the community in which he was raised.
HOUSTON, TX
WTHR

Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals, gift cards distributed in Indy Pride, Meijer partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers came together Wednesday to make sure families have a Thanksgiving feast on the table. Indy Pride partnered with Meijer and Broadway United Methodist Church to give out 300 Thanksgiving meal kits and 100 gift cards to neighbors in the community. The kits included all the trimmings for a feast like potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, butter and a pie.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCBD Count on 2

Veterans-in-need can pick up pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals during distribution event Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will distribute pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to Veterans-in-need and their families this weekend. Leaders with the VA center said meal kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will include everything needed to cook a full Thanksgiving meal. “This is so important […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealthcare#Thanksgiving#Turkey#Charity#Vikings Team
monroeccc.edu

MCCC LAUNCHES FOOD PANTRY, DISTRIBUTES FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS TO NEEDY STUDENTS

This morning, Monroe County Community College officially launched operations of the new MCCC Food Pantry, which is located just off the dining hall of the Warrick Student Services/Administration Building. “Nearly a third of MCCC students have demonstrated signs of low food security according to a 2020 Trellis Company research survey...
MONROE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Salvation Army volunteers prep 1,500 Thanksgiving dinners for distribution

PARKERSBURG — Volunteers and others began the work on Tuesday to prepare for the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Volunteers gathered Tuesday at the Salvation Army on Fifth Street in Parkersburg to slice turkeys, prepare servings of cranberries, cut vegetables, prepare mashed potatoes and stuffing, slice pies and prepare rolls for around 1,500 meals for pickup and delivery on Thursday as the area still deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Appeal-Democrat

Corning nonprofit organizations distribute thousands of Thanksgiving meals

Just in time for Thanksgiving, two local nonprofit organizations gave away the makings for more than 2,600 Thanksgiving dinners to Corning residents. On Monday the Corning Christian Assistance handed out the makings for more than 160 Thanksgiving turkey dinners to Corning residents on Monday, Nov. 22. People were lined up outside the Corning Senior Center early in the morning to receive the donations.
CORNING, CA
ktvo.com

Hy-Vee names Heartland Humane Society benefactor of Red Heart program

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Hy-Vee has named Heartland Humane Society a benefactor of its Red Heart program. Ottumwa residents can support the program through the month of December by purchasing a reusable red “My Heart” bag at select Ottumwa Hy-Vee locations. Board Member of the Heartland Humane Society Don Darland says...
OTTUMWA, IA
vikings.com

Vikings, Hy-Vee Team Up For Annual 'Veterans Voyage'

Two Gold Star families who know the pain of losing soldiers and American heroes — husbands and fathers — were chosen for this year's Hy-Vee Veterans Voyage. They were invited to tour the Minnesota Vikings Museum with former linebacker and coach turned analyst Pete Bercich on Nov. 12 and to attend Sunday's game. Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer delivered the surprise news that the families will receive free groceries for a year from Hy-Vee.
NFL
wabi.tv

AYCC Free Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,500 meals

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thanksgiving came early for members of the Waterville area community.. The Alfond Youth and Community Center holding their annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner. “It’s kind of a rush you have to get going fast,” said AYCC’s D.J. Adams. “You got to do what you got to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
Port Townsend Leader

Sign-ups start for Thanksgiving meal

It will be another movable feast this Thanksgiving in Chimacum. Tri-Area Community Meals will again offer a hot Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, an indoor dinner at the Tri-Area Community Center can't be held, so holiday meals will be distributed curbside.
CHIMACUM, WA
erienewsnow.com

Calamari's, Mercyhurst Prep Team up to Serve Thanksgiving Meals

The spirit of giving is alive and well on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Erie. For the eleventh year in a row, Calamari's Squid Row has teamed up with Mercyhurst Prep to serve Thanksgiving meals. They spent the past four days preparing each meal and hope to feed around 1,200 people.
ERIE, PA
redlakenationnews.com

Ute Mountain Casino Kicks Off The Holiday Season With A Drive-Up Thanksgiving Meal Distribution

TOWAOC, Colo. (November 24, 2021) – For the 2nd year in a row, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel (UMC) presented tribal members and government employees with a full thanksgiving dinner including all the side dishes to kick off the 2021 holiday season. More than 2,000 meals were prepared and packaged by UMC team members at a drive-up distribution of the seasonal meal.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy