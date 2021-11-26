ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gower, MO

East Buchanan blends family, football on Thanksgiving

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago

GOWER, Mo. — Just as much as the East Buchanan Bulldogs know football, they preach family.

In Missouri high school football, practicing on the week of Thanksgiving means you’re either playing for a state championship or for the right to advance to a title game.

With that comes a day combining what the Bulldogs love, a morning of practice with their teammates two days before the Class 1 semifinals.

“We were kinda hoping we could get to this point. You wanna practice on Thanksgiving, and that’s a lot of fun,” East Buchanan coach Dan Ritter said. “Really, we have two families — our family at home, and then our family here. These 52 young men have been committed all year long. Nobody’s quit. We’re definitely a family.”

East Buch defeated Hamilton in last week’s quarterfinal to get back to the state quarterfinal round for the first time since 2017.

In preparation for a 1 p.m. kick Saturday in Gower against Thayer, the Bulldogs gathered early Thursday morning ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations. With wind chills below 20 degrees and a kickoff temperature of nearly 60 degrees Saturday, the Bulldogs gave themselves an opportunity to avoid the cold and work on offensive plays indoors.

“It’s the first time in my career we’ve been able to do this,” senior lineman Caleb McCartney said. “It’s awesome, and it’s fun, man.

“I could see during the summer how we came together. … It’s a great group of kids, and I love them to death. Hopefully we can go all the way with them.”

And while it meant time away from home for two hours before a day of indulging in food and NFL games on T.V., it was routine to spend time with teammates for senior quarterback Conner Musser.

“Thanksgiving’s a day of family, and I feel like the football team, with how much time we spend together, it’s almost more than us football players actually get to spend with our families,” Musser said. “East Buch football’s a family in itself.”

In just the second year under Ritter, the Bulldogs have continued and build on the tradition laid for them under the late Kevin Bryan, whom the juniors and seniors played under until his retirement after the 2019 season.

Ritter has seen his team continue to embrace those values and grow by the day.

“You can just see kids opening up and treat them more like a family every day,” Ritter said. “We see how we’re growing up as a family when we’re loose with each other and not just playing football.”

And as a senior now on the brink of helping East Buchanan to its second-ever state title game, Musser’s doing his best to drill the lessons into his underclassmen teammates.

“Showing these freshmen and sophomores just what it’s like to be a family and East Buchanan football at once,” Musser said. “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

1:54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nEAN_0d75bqaT00
  • Updated 19 hrs ago

0:53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qODwI_0d75bqaT00
  • Updated 19 hrs ago

1:52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbpgk_0d75bqaT00

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Hamilton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Gower, MO
City
Thayer, MO
State
Missouri State
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Football Players#Football Team#High School Football#T V
NBC News

Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng Shuai concerns

The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. Peng dropped out of...
TENNIS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
459
Followers
128
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy