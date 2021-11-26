ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints honor Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally...

www.perutribune.com

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
Drew Brees
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
#Thanksgiving#Night Game#Saints#New Orleans#American Football#Ap#Nbc
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Taysom Hill, Saints agree to deal worth up to $95,000,000

The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Ribs Drew Brees In Tribute Video During Saints-Bills Game

You can count Tom Brady as one person who is happy Drew Brees retired. The former Saints quarterback was honored with a tribute video during halftime of New Orleans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Many celebrities helped with the video, offering their congratulations and best wishes to...
NFL
Highway 98.9

Drew Brees Set for Thanksgiving Superdome Honor in New Orleans

There's been a few changes at the Superdome in New Orleans recently. New sponsors Caesar's Entertainment have taken the reins from Mercedes-Benz, and already begun a massive renovation. These changes are reported to be field-level suites that seat 21-24 people, and a club in the north end zone for the fans that drop some major coin on one of those aforementioned suites.
NFL

