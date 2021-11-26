Saints honor Brees at halftime of Thanksgiving night game

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they, along with the Green Bay Packers, were said to be one of two finalists. However, we learned on Thursday that another top NFC team was squarely in the mix. Sean Payton was asked on “The Dan Patrick...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
The retired quarterback, who is currently coaching high school football in Alabama in his first year post-NFL, did not rule out coming out of retirement to join the New Orleans Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said he...
The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NBC Sports is deep into negotiations to keep Cris Collinsworth at its lead “Sunday Night Football” analyst until 2025, while Troy Aikman could try to position himself for “Tony Romo money,” The Post has learned. It is all part of the fallout from CBS signing Romo to the largest contract...
The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
Buffalo Bills got things flowing early during their 31-6 win against the Saints in New Orleans on Thanksgiving. This marked the first instance this season that Bills won despite losing the turnover war. New Orleans only had one turnover when Jordan Poyer intercepted Trevor Siemian with 7:07 remaining. And, while...
The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
You can count Tom Brady as one person who is happy Drew Brees retired. The former Saints quarterback was honored with a tribute video during halftime of New Orleans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Many celebrities helped with the video, offering their congratulations and best wishes to...
There's been a few changes at the Superdome in New Orleans recently. New sponsors Caesar's Entertainment have taken the reins from Mercedes-Benz, and already begun a massive renovation. These changes are reported to be field-level suites that seat 21-24 people, and a club in the north end zone for the fans that drop some major coin on one of those aforementioned suites.
