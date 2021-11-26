GC themed totes, ornaments support the Library

Remember: we are now open on Mondays! And tomorrow!. As a kid growing up, I loved watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with all the cool floats and inflatables, as we worked to prepare the early dinner. I always went for the dark turkey meat (still do) since there was plenty of it because no one else liked it! After the clean-up, the day culminated in the traditional watching of “March of the Wooden Soldiers” with Laurel and Hardy on TV (for those of us who could stay awake). But my favorite part was and is the left-over turkey sandwich with all the trimmings later that night! And I looked forward to the next day too, not because of the special sales, but because it was the day my dad and I went into the city to shop for Mom.

