ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell explains double timeout mistake at end of Bears game

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions defense needed a stop. The Chicago Bears, down one, were already in field goal position with time dwindling down in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day with oblique injury, says Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status is day-to-day (oblique), and he will sit during Wednesday's practice, according to coach Dan Campbell. Goff will get reassessed throughout the week -- as the Lions prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- before a decision is made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, backup signal-caller Tim Boyle was expected to take first-team reps in practice despite remaining on the injured reserve list after undergoing thumb surgery.
NFL
Morning Sun

Chirco: Dan Campbell appears to be in over his head coaching the Lions

It was the same old Lions and the same old lethargic, uninspiring offense in Detroit’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. And guess what, the blame for the team’s completely lackluster, uncreative offensive game-planning can no longer be placed upon the shoulders of Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. He’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Lions Hc Dan Campbell#Ford Field
CBS Sports

Lions coach Dan Campbell says Detroit leaning towards starting Jared Goff vs. Bears on Thanksgiving

As the Detroit Lions gear up to host the Chicago Bears to begin the three-game Thanksgiving slate, they are getting some encouraging news as it relates to their quarterback situation. During his press conference Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell relayed that Jared Goff has taken some positive strides that leave the door open for him to potentially start for Detroit on Thursday.
NFL
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Lions' Goff to return for Thanksgiving game vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will return for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced. Lions head coach Dan Campbell previously hinted that Goff was likely to play after he missed Detroit's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend with an oblique injury. Goff, 27, was sidelined...
NFL
WBAL Radio

Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season. Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears observations: Lions make more mistakes in slopfest

Reading coverage leading up to the Bears-Lions game on Thanksgiving, you may have believed you were tuning into a soap opera, not a football game. Turns out it was really a comedy of errors. Kidding aside, when you make it past all the penalties and defensive breakdowns, there were some fun plays made by both teams. Fortunately for the Bears, the Lions made more mistakes in the end, and they were able to pull out a much-needed win on the road.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears make mistake before Lions game even started

When things are going as badly as they are for the Bears right now, even the simplest of procedures can have hiccups. Things got off to a bumpy start for the Bears, even before kickoff. When going out for the coin toss, Christian Jones tried to tell the official that the Bears wanted to defer. Only problem was the Lions had already deferred just seconds earlier.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Local writer puts blame on Dan Campbell for Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day loss

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they hosted a bad Chicago Bears team on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions got off to a good start as they took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and they actually led 14-13 until the final second of the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy