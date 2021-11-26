ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions taking 'wait and see' approach with RB D'Andre Swift's sprained shoulder

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD'Andre Swift's bid for a third straight 130-yard rushing game ended early Thursday, when the second-year running back suffered a sprained right...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) limited on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.
NFL
The Oakland Press

Lions’ offense took advantage of D’Andre Swift’s hot hand

The Detroit Lions were planning on rushing the football heavily against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the decision being made to allow head coach Dan Campbell to call offensive plays, the ability to rush the football effectively was imperative for Detroit to be able to compete against a quality AFC opponent.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

D’Andre Swift becomes first Lions RB with back-to-back 100-yard games in 17 years

Not much has gone right for the Detroit Lions offense this year, but in the past two weeks, D’Andre Swift has been a revelation. After a slow start to the year on the ground, Swift has now rushed for over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He is the first Lions running back to accomplish that feat since Kevin Jones did it back in 2004.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Rb D Andre Swift#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

D’Andre Swift has taken reigns as the Lions workhorse

Circumstances led to a huge workload for D’Andre Swift in Week 10, but there’s no denying he is the Lions’ workhorse. With Jamaal Williams (thigh) out for a second straight game, D’Andre Swift was in line for a bigger workload than usual in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Add bad weather in Pittsburgh, quarterback Jared Goff playing with an oblique strain and rookie backup Jermar Jefferson suffering an ankle injury in the game, and that workload ramped up–to the tune of 33 carries for a career-high 130 yards.
NFL
NESN

D'Andre Swift injuries shoulder in Thanksgiving game against the Bears

After the Lions’ loss to the Bears, coach Dan Campbell said they’ll have to “wait and see” about D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury. Campbell referred to the injury as a shoulder sprain. Swift will have imaging on Friday to reveal the exact extent of the damage. If it is just a sprain, he’ll have ten days to heal before Detroit lines up against Minnesota. Swift could miss one or two weeks, but his status will become more apparent in 24 hours. Swift leads the Lions in rushing yards with 555, and his four rushing touchdowns also lead the team. If Swift is out for any period of time, expect Jamaal Williams to get the bulk of the carries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Campbell Issues Update On Lions RB D’Andre Swift

During the first half of the Bears-Lions matchup, second-year running back D’Andre Swift went down with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return to the game. Following the heartbreaking loss to the Bears, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status. Campbell said Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.
NFL
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift considered day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Lions lost running back D'Andre Swift early in Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the Bears, but it doesn’t sound like it should be a long-term absence. Swift hurt his shoulder on a short run in the first quarter of the game and was called questionable to return after heading to the locker room. He was officially ruled out at halftime and head coach Dan Campbell called the injury a sprain in his postgame press conference.
NFL
detroitlions.com

NOTEBOOK: Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

If there's one player the Lions can't afford to lose to injury, it's second-year running back D'Andre Swift. But that was the case Sunday in the loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving when Swift left the game midway through the second quarter with a shoulder injury. Swift was hurt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions get optimistic news regarding RB D’Andre Swift

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift left yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field after suffering what head coach Dan Campbell referred to as a sprained shoulder. However, the news is more positive today. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Swift is only considered “day to day”:. #Lions RB D'Andre Swift,...
NFL
MLive.com

Halftime analysis: D’Andre Swift injury spoils fast start by Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT -- The Lions enjoyed a rare explosive start, but it’s hard to feel good about their chances without their best skill player. Star running back D’Andre Swift has returned to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago. His return is officially questionable, and so are the Lions’ chances of winning their first game of the season. They trail 13-7 at halftime.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions running back D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Vikings

Allen Park — The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are both looking like they'll be without their star running backs for Sunday's NFC North matchup. Vikings starter Dalvin Cook, a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, was knocked from this past weekend's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury. According to multiple reports, he suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder and will miss multiple weeks.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 13 injury report: Penei Sewell, D’Andre Swift, Trey Flowers among 6 who miss practice on Wednesday

RT Penei Sewell (illness) LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) DB Bobby Price (shoulder) The news does not look good for Swift. His shoulder injury is an AC joint which could keep him out several weeks, and the Lions are smartly not planning on rushing him back, apparently keeping his future in mind. If he is projected to miss at least three weeks, a trip to injured reserve could be in order.
NFL
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy