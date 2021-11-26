ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Islands tells public workers to stay home as violent protests continue for third day

By Helen Regan, Elizabeth Osifelo, Teele Rebane, Lizzy Yee
 5 days ago
The Solomon Islands government has declared a nightly curfew and advised all public servants to stay at home as violent protests continued for a third day on Friday, with crowds gathering at the Prime Minister's...

