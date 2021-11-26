Solomon Islands tells public workers to stay home as violent protests continue for third day

New Zealand will send up to 65 military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in the coming days after rioting and looting broke out there last week over several issues, including concerns about the country’s increasing links with China New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” by the civil unrest that unfolded in the capital, Honiara, and wanted to help restore peace and stability. The New Zealand deployment follows similar actions from Australia Papua New Guinea and Fiji after the Solomon Islands government requested international help.Solomon Islands police found three bodies in...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO