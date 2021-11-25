ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Will unusual release of state oil reserves quell soaring oil prices?

ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

The following editorial appeared in Thursday's Japan News-Yomiuri. Will concerted action by major crude oil-consuming countries lead to price stability? The governments of these countries should not only thoroughly explain the necessity of such a measure, but should also make efforts to hold dialogue with oil-producing countries. U.S. President...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Price Stability#Japan News Yomiuri#Japanese
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

U.S., South Korea agree to update war plans to counter North Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will update their military strategic playbook for the first time in a decade in response to growing threats from North Korea, the defense chiefs of both countries announced at a meeting in Seoul Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
ncadvertiser.com

Letter to the Editor: Oil reserves are for emergencies only

With gas prices the highest they’ve been in a decade, Joe Biden now plans to tap our oil reserves to lower the price by a few pennies. Our oil reserves are for emergencies only, like a natural disaster or wartime necessities. We had oil independence before Joe Biden screwed it all up with his war on fossil fuels. Biden created the fuel shortage in the United States and instead of lifting his policies that caused it, he now plans to drain our reserves, making the country vulnerable to our enemies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHSV

Crude oil, Omicron, and oil reserve impacting prices at the pump

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers saw some of the most expensive gas prices since 2014, but still, people were eager to travel and visit family and friends for the holiday. AAA forecasted that 1.3 million Virginians would hit the road for Thanksgiving, which was just 5%...
HARRISONBURG, VA
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy