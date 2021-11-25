ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Tre'Davious White, Cody Ford injured vs. Saints

By Nick Wojton
 6 days ago
Update (10:01 p.m.): White has be downgraded to out by the Bills:

The Buffalo Bills went down one player on each side of the ball within minutes of each other against the New Orleans Saints (5-5).

The first came from the Bills (6-4) offense. Offensive lineman Cody Ford went down with an arm issue and he is questionable to return.

The one in worse shape is cornerback Tre’Davious White. With a knee injury, he is classified as doubtful to return:

It’s unclear exactly when Ford’s injury occurred.

Some spotted that Ford was replaced by Ryan Bates in the lineup, and it was unclear if it was performance based or injury related until now.

White was spotted being attended to by trainers.

It appeared his left knee slightly buckled under him on a play.

Here’s a look at White’s injury:

Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

