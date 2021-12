Toronto, ON-based folk-rockers The Honeyrunners have unveiled their new single, “What Are You Scared Of?”, as well as their debut LP, Everything Is On Fire. Their new nine-song full-length aims to disrobe our culture of apathy — a sentiment that everything is always on fire, with nothing to do but watch. The chorus of the title track sums up the band’s approach to art: ‘Let it burn. It’s the ashes that I admire.’

