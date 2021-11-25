ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review – Haviah Mighty

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenre: Hip-hop Stock Exchange is the newest mixtape from Toronto-based artist, Haviah Mighty. Stock Exchange is a mixtape that feels almost too dangerous to listen to. Using gritty low-fi beats, sirens, rapid drum beats, and intense subject matter, Haviah builds a soundscape that is full of palpable danger and paranoia. Haviah’s...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Val Thomas

Montreal, QC-based folk singer-songwriter, Val Thomas has unveiled her new single, “Where We Are” from her upcoming EP, Hymnal, due out in Spring 2022. “Where We Are” is an anthem of resilience and coming together in the face of adversity. The single was produced by Kent Kataoke (Clerel, Po Lazarus) and sports collaborations with Alexandre Pomerleau, Anthony Lombardi, Peter Jarvis, and Frisco Lee. The collaborators brought to life what the song is about, seeing hope and beauty in the midst of sorrow and hardship.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Basement Revolver share latest single, “Tunnel Vision”

Indie band Basement Revolver‘s forthcoming new album, Embody, is one of friendship, of working out identity together and making deeply personal art. Set for release in 2022, the group have previously shared the singles “Skin” and “Transatlantic.”. Now, they follow with “Tunnel Vision,” a song very much about guitarist/vocalist Chrisy...
WEIGHT LOSS
canadianbeats.ca

Mark Brathwaite releases video for “Champion Flow”

Toronto, ON-based hip-hop artist Mark Brathwaite has unveiled an animated lyric video for his new single, “Champion Flow”, and also his newest album, My Season. The Toronto-based artist’s fourth project, My Season is the culmination of Braithwaite’s professional experience in the industry, coupled with personal experiences along the way. The six-track EP is an up-and-down roller coaster of emotion, traversing layered and rich themes of betrayal, triumph, unrequited love, and the cyclic grind of life deeply embedded into its roots.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Software#Slavery#Art#Stock Exchange
canadianbeats.ca

Spoons releases two greatest hits albums – with a twist!

80s-electro new-wave Canadian outfit Spoons are back with two new epic releases: their coveted greatest hits album spanning 1980-2020 in Repeatable, and Echoes, a love letter of Spoons music recreated by artists the world over. Spanning four decades of their beloved classics remastered, Repeatable cross-examines Spoons’ earliest successes and tracklists...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

HuDost releases video for new single “Home Is Bigger Than Us”

Folk-rock duo HuDost is co-fronted by Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines. The two have unveiled their new album, Anthems of Home. The 11-song release includes their newest single, “Home is Bigger Than Us”, along with a video to accompany the release. Celebrating authentic love in its many forms, the...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Taylor Simpson releases new single, “Drifting”

Toronto, ON-based indie-folk singer-songwriter, Taylor Simpson has teamed up with us at Canadian Beats to premiere his new single, “Drifting”. The single is from his upcoming full-length album, Learning to Live with Precious Time, which is set for release in January 2022. “Drifting,” started out as a challenge for Taylor...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Collin Clowes releases new single, “Polaroid”

Ontario-based singer-songwriter Collin Clowes has unveiled his new single, “Polaroid” from his debut EP, Sleepy. Persistence, along with a firm dedication to the music-making process, puts artist Collin Clowes in a league of his own. The production value and rhythmic polish on the EP are more characteristically associated with high-value teams of musicians and producers, not the debut of a single artist, and Clowes’ ear for pop melodies and multi-layered vocals reveal a sonic texture that is mature beyond its years.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
canadianbeats.ca

Logan Staats releases new single “Deadman”

Acclaimed Indigenous storyteller and activist Logan Staats returns with his newest single “Deadman” following his rise to fame as the first winner of Bell Media’s ‘The Launch’. You can buy or stream “Deadman” here. Staats says:. “I wrote ‘Deadman’ while in rehab. It’s not about a girl; the culture is...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Gold Bonds release video for “Stars Align”

Canadian electro-pop duo, Gold Bonds have unveiled their new single, “Stars Align” along with a music video to accompany the release. The single serves as a preview to their upcoming album, Growing Pains, which is set for release in Spring 2022. ‘”Stars Align’ is a reflection on waking from lost...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy