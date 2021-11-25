Review – Haviah Mighty

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO