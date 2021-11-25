ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Video for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” released by Tebey after recently announcing his Shotgun Rider tour this winter

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holiday season, CCMA Award nominee, Platinum-selling artist, and singer-songwriter Tebey is delivering his version of the emotive Christmas classic and his new music video “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and is sure to get you in the holiday spirit! Tebey, joined by artists and friends, this...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
canadianbeats.ca

Madison Olds releases holiday single, “Christmas At Home”

Vancouver, BC-based pop singer-songwriter, Madison Olds has unveiled her newly minted holiday single, “Christmas At Home”. The perfect duet for sipping hot toddies by the fire with friends, the song is in collaboration with Nearly York (Lucas Gienow); the pair paint a seasonal portrait epitomizing the joy found in hiding out at home, avoiding the crowds and holiday chaos — until the family arrives, that is!
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Review – Birds of Bellwoods

Barely clocking in past 12 minutes, Birds of Bellwoods’ Album B is brief but pleasant. With a more rock-centric release planned for the coming year, on this EP the Toronto band has taken an interim detour back into folk territory. The instrumental side of things is relatively modest though effective,...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Locklyn releases new album, Pink Lemonade

Toronto, ON-based artist, Locklyn released her sophomore EP, Pink Lemonade on November 22, 2021. “I’m so excited for everyone to listen to Pink Lemonade, a feel-good album I like to call it. When creating this album I wanted to show versatility and have each song represent a different element while keeping it still in the R&B realm. I hope this album forces you to constantly use your imagination and keeps you on your toes.”
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

SAINT ETIENNE release video for new Christmas single 'Her Winter Coat'

Saint Etienne, who released their critically acclaimed 10th studio album, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You in September, share details of their Christmas single, Her Winter Coat, due for release 10th December on Heavenly Recordings. The track features on a 4 track EP of brand new recordings. The single, which...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Nolan
Person
Tebey
themusicuniverse.com

Republic Records releases ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ from ‘Sing 2’

Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records unveil “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” as the latest single from the Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The track is the third from the soundtrack and features by Keke Palmer, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly. Energizing a holiday classic,...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Logan Staats releases new single “Deadman”

Acclaimed Indigenous storyteller and activist Logan Staats returns with his newest single “Deadman” following his rise to fame as the first winner of Bell Media’s ‘The Launch’. You can buy or stream “Deadman” here. Staats says:. “I wrote ‘Deadman’ while in rehab. It’s not about a girl; the culture is...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Gold Bonds release video for “Stars Align”

Canadian electro-pop duo, Gold Bonds have unveiled their new single, “Stars Align” along with a music video to accompany the release. The single serves as a preview to their upcoming album, Growing Pains, which is set for release in Spring 2022. ‘”Stars Align’ is a reflection on waking from lost...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Taylor Simpson releases new single, “Drifting”

Toronto, ON-based indie-folk singer-songwriter, Taylor Simpson has teamed up with us at Canadian Beats to premiere his new single, “Drifting”. The single is from his upcoming full-length album, Learning to Live with Precious Time, which is set for release in January 2022. “Drifting,” started out as a challenge for Taylor...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shotgun#Music Video#Photography#Ccma Award#Vibe Recordings#Canadian#Ferrari
canadianbeats.ca

Ron Kalmakoff releases video for new single, “Mother Nature”

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Kalmakoff addresses the urgent need for action on our planet, which is in crisis, due to climate change, and global warming, with his new single, “Mother Nature”. From his newly released album, Nature the song features soaring instrumentation and a bold tapestry of male and female vocal...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Bad Holiday releases video for new single, “Island”

Toronto, Ontario powerhouse of rock n roll, Bad Holiday have unveiled their latest single and video. This exciting party rock anthem is called “Island” and gives you a glimpse into what’s to come from their next album. The new single is a very chill and laid-back track, making it the perfect song for a drink tonight. But when your manager gets you all to fly in a sketchy plane for a gig, you know something’s got to go wrong on this bad holiday.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Mark Brathwaite releases video for “Champion Flow”

Toronto, ON-based hip-hop artist Mark Brathwaite has unveiled an animated lyric video for his new single, “Champion Flow”, and also his newest album, My Season. The Toronto-based artist’s fourth project, My Season is the culmination of Braithwaite’s professional experience in the industry, coupled with personal experiences along the way. The six-track EP is an up-and-down roller coaster of emotion, traversing layered and rich themes of betrayal, triumph, unrequited love, and the cyclic grind of life deeply embedded into its roots.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
canadianbeats.ca

Mickey Moone & Murder release new single, “Perspective”

Barrie, ON-based artist, Mickey Moone, and band, Murder, have unveiled their new single, “Perspective”. “These are stories we can all relate to,” Moone says of the song and its surrounding EP — Murder (noun): A gathering of crows. “It’s about broken hearts, and how we heal.”. The rugged release draws...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Collin Clowes releases new single, “Polaroid”

Ontario-based singer-songwriter Collin Clowes has unveiled his new single, “Polaroid” from his debut EP, Sleepy. Persistence, along with a firm dedication to the music-making process, puts artist Collin Clowes in a league of his own. The production value and rhythmic polish on the EP are more characteristically associated with high-value teams of musicians and producers, not the debut of a single artist, and Clowes’ ear for pop melodies and multi-layered vocals reveal a sonic texture that is mature beyond its years.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Anita Eccleston releases new holiday single, “Long Nights”

Vancouver musician Anita Eccleston is excited to announce the release of her new holiday single “Long Nights” out now on all digital streaming platforms. A cozy holiday song with a laid-back jazzy vibe, “Long Nights” is brimming with nostalgia for family Christmases. Like many musicians last year, Anita took solace...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Spoons releases two greatest hits albums – with a twist!

80s-electro new-wave Canadian outfit Spoons are back with two new epic releases: their coveted greatest hits album spanning 1980-2020 in Repeatable, and Echoes, a love letter of Spoons music recreated by artists the world over. Spanning four decades of their beloved classics remastered, Repeatable cross-examines Spoons’ earliest successes and tracklists...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Myranda Christi releases new single, “When You Come Around”

Bowden, Alberta country singer-songwriter Myranda Christi has released her new single, “When You Come Around”. When romantic chemistry goes into overdrive, falling in love can definitely feel like a thrill ride; in “When You Come Around”, the Alberta-based artist and former Canadian Idol competitor sings about discovering the one who creates that love rush and reaction every time they come near.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

HuDost releases video for new single “Home Is Bigger Than Us”

Folk-rock duo HuDost is co-fronted by Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines. The two have unveiled their new album, Anthems of Home. The 11-song release includes their newest single, “Home is Bigger Than Us”, along with a video to accompany the release. Celebrating authentic love in its many forms, the...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Mitchell Tenpenny Releases Christmas Video Featuring His New Fiancee

Mitchell Tenpenny has released a new music video today for “I Hope It Snows” featuring his new fiance Meghan Patrick. The clip was shot at a cabin in Nashville, and this is the second music video the couple has filmed together following “Neon Christmas,” which was released in 2020. “I Hope It Snows” appears on Mitchell’s new Christmas album, Naughty List.
CELEBRITIES
canadianbeats.ca

Dan Mangan reveals 10th Anniversary Edition of breakout album, Oh Fortune

Just a few days ago we marked the 10th anniversary of Dan Mangan‘s pivotal, JUNO Award-winning album, Oh Fortune. Now, the celebrated songwriter is re-releasing the album complete with a bonus disc of ten ‘mostly’ unheard album outtakes, demos, and live versions of tracks from that era. In an essay reminiscing about the making of Oh Fortune, Mangan says:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy