Dan Mangan reveals 10th Anniversary Edition of breakout album, Oh Fortune

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few days ago we marked the 10th anniversary of Dan Mangan‘s pivotal, JUNO Award-winning album, Oh Fortune. Now, the celebrated songwriter is re-releasing the album complete with a bonus disc of ten ‘mostly’ unheard album outtakes, demos, and live versions of tracks from that era. In an essay reminiscing...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

