Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

By associatedpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined as traders weigh the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and...

FOXBusiness

Dow sinks 462 points as omicron US case rocks stocks

U.S. stocks got whipsawed on Wednesday after the CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of omicron in California. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 462 points or 1.3% surrendering gains of over 300 points earlier. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Ticker...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Markets turn cautious, reversing an early gain to end lower

Markets turned cautious again, erasing and early gain and ending lower as investors try to handicap how much the new coronavirus variant will impact the economy. The latest roller-coaster ride brought the S&P 500 index up 1.9% in the morning and down 1.2% by the closing bell. The afternoon reversal is the latest dizzying move in recent days as the omicron variant spreads. Wall Street was already headed lower in the afternoon when the White House announced that the first confirmed case with the omicron variant had been found in the U.S., in a person who recently returned from South Africa.
STOCKS
#Europe#Stock Markets#Inflation#Asian#Ap#Americans
abc17news.com

Laos-China railway to launch as debt to Beijing mounts

BEIJING (AP) — Laos, an isolated, mountainous nation of 7 million people wedged between China, Vietnam and Thailand, is opening a $5.9 billion railway its leaders hope will energize its economy, but it may pile on dangerously high debt. The 1,035-kilometer (642-mile) line to China’s southwest is one of hundreds of projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other facilities across an arc of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to Europe and Africa. It is one link in a rail network that might eventually connect China with Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore. But it’s unclear if it will be financially sustainable.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus’s omicron variant. Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Stocks Mixed With Traders Sensitive To Omicron Headlines

Asian markets were mixed Thursday and oil edged up with traders still trying to claw back their latest Omicron-induced losses but still full of uncertainty after Wall Street suffered a late plunge in response to the United States reporting its first case. News that a patient had come down with...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS

