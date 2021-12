Penn State football is heading into the final two weeks before the early signing period and trying to secure their class. But when news broke on Monday that Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly was leaving the Fighting Irish to head south to LSU, things changed. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are routinely in heated recruiting battles with Notre Dame, and there are a handful of commits in the Class of 2022 that have offers from Penn State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO