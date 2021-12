Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a kid at heart with an old soul, and has leveraged both of these aspects of himself to settle into his role as a leader, franchise quarterback, and inspiration for the patients at Oishei Children's Hospital. As Allen navigates the ups and downs of Buffalo's 2021 season, he was able to attend the dedication of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at OCH, an honor made possible thanks to the donations of Bills fans after the passing of Allen's grandmother last season. Beyond Blue & Red is sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

